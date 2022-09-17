The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light south wind.

Sunday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

