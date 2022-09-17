AICDAC to Hold Narcan Drive-Thru on September 28 in Clarion
Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a Narcan distribution on September 28 at The Haskell House.
The drive-thru distribution will be on Wednesday, September 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Haskell House located at 500 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
There is no cost to receive the Narcan.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
For more information, visit www.aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350.
