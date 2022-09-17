All-American Dairy Show to Showcase U.S. Dairy Industry Leaders of Today and Tomorrow

​HARRISBURG, Pa. – The All-American Dairy Show returns to Harrisburg this weekend for its 58th year.

The event, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, features four days of competitions highlighting the best of seven dairy cattle breeds in the Premier National Youth Show and Open Shows, youth development programs, and industry networking designed to grow and sustain a thriving dairy industry in the future.

Competitions begin Sunday, September 18, at 8:30 a.m., with the Youth Showmanship contest in which youth are judged on their breed knowledge and livestock-handling skills.

The show culminates in the Supreme Dairy Pageant on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sixteen separate competitions will feature 906 national competitors exhibiting nearly 1,500 of the finest dairy cattle in the industry, as well as youth dairy management, showmanship, and judging competitions that hone the skills of tomorrow’s dairy producers.

“Pennsylvania dairy farmers and their peers around the country are intensely proud of what they do and how well they do it,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “There is no better place than All-American Dairy Show to see the results of excellence in breeding, management skills, and cow care, but even more importantly, to see tomorrow’s dairy industry leaders display their skills and interact with role models at the top of their game. We hope you’ll stop by for a milkshake, buy a grilled cheese to support Pennsylvania youth, and enjoy the competition.”

The 18th Premier National Junior Events include competitions and programs specifically designed to develop youth skills. These include the Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, which brings 4-H, FFA; and 2-year and 4-year collegiate teams to demonstrate their knowledge of dairy and compete head-to-head with their peers from across the nation. The Premier National Junior Show Monday, September 19, will conclude with the selection of the supreme champion cow and heifer at 6:00 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Dairy and Allied Industries Association will recognize dedicated show volunteers with its highest honors, the Obie Snider, Image, and Pioneer awards during Monday’s National Junior Show Supreme Pageant for their service to the dairy industry and community. The 2022 Obie Snider Award will be presented to Kenneth I. Raney of State College, Centre County. Michelle Reasner of Tyrone, Blair County will receive the Image Award. Michelle Cornman of Shippensburg, Cumberland County will receive the Pioneer Award.

All-American Dairy Show events are open to the public. Parking and admission are free.

For more about the show, including a complete schedule, visit allamericandairyshow.com

