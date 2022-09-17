Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach-Stuffed Pizza

Put the toppings on the inside!

Ingredients

1 loaf (1 pound) frozen bread dough, thawed

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry



1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms1/2 cup chopped onion1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup pizza sauce2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Place thawed dough in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover with plastic and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, mix spinach, mushrooms, onion, salt, and pepper. Punch down dough; divide into thirds. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion of dough into a 10-in. circle. Transfer to a 9-in. springform pan coated with cooking spray; press dough onto the bottom and partway up the sides of the pan.

-Sprinkle 1 cup of mozzarella cheese onto the crust. Top with spinach mixture; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll out the second portion of dough to a 10-in. circle; place over the cheese layer. Pinch together the top and bottom crusts to seal. (Save the remaining dough for another use.)

-Bake until crust is lightly browned, 25-30 minutes. Spread pizza sauce over top; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake 5-6 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting.

