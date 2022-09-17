James Bruce McGinnis, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m. at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born on November 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Newton and Helen Mae McGinnis.

He was a 1951 graduate of Avalon High School in Pittsburgh.

He graduated from Capital University in Columbus, OH in 1955.

On February 4, 2012, Bruce became a Capital Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee for his outstanding accomplishments in football.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving four years from 1955 to 1959.

Bruce was of the Christian faith; he was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

On August 28, 1954, he married the former Barbara Lee Barbee.

They were months shy of their 45th wedding anniversary when Barbara died on March 18, 1999.

Bruce owned and operated multiple grocery stores throughout Venango County.

Surviving are four children, Bruce McGinnis of Birmangham, Barry McGinnis and his wife Lisa of Polk, Brett McGinnis and his wife Lisa of Washington D.C., and Bettina Smith of Oil City; and nine grandchildren, Cory, Molly, Alec, Morgan, Madison, Zachary, Taylor, Rory, and Kaitlin.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, two brothers, and infant grandson, Colten James Smith.

Per Bruce’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be in Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh beside his wife, Barbara.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and aides at the Caring Place for the care they gave Bruce, and to AseraCare Hospice for all their diligent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 3636 Route 257, Seneca, PA 16346 or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online Condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

