Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, PA on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

He was born March 1, 1962, in Clarion, PA, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.

On May 5, 1990 in Hernando, Mississippi he married Deborah Wagner who survives.

The couple had two daughters, Jessica Wagner who is a sophomore at Thiel College in Greenville, PA, and Rachel Ann Wagner who they sadly lost in 2001.

Jeff was employed by Penn-Dot for 22 years, currently in Oil City, PA as a District Equipment Manager.

He was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church of Tylersburg, PA, and was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman Club.

He loved the outdoors especially loved to hunt, fish and trap.

Growing up Jeff was a standout athlete.

From the time Jeff was nine years old, you would find him in Tionesta playing Little League baseball.

Jeff would play on two Tionesta Little League and two Tionesta Senior Little League Championship Teams.

In 1974 Jeff would play on the Clarion-Forest Little League All Star Team.

This team would win the Little League District 25 Championship.

In 1977, most of the same players from the 1974 Clarion-Forest championship team would win the District 25 Senior Little League Championship.

In 1979, Jeff was a junior on the West Forest Indians baseball team. This team would win the PIAA, District 10 Championship.

Jeff played third base while his late older brother Delbert was at shortstop.

In Jeff’s later years, he loved to talk about his baseball accomplishments, especially these three championship teams.

One of the highlights of Jeff’s life was to coach both the Girls Softball and Basketball Teams at the Forest Area School.

He loved his “team girls” and they looked up at him not just as a coach, but also as a trusted mentor.

Jeff always strived to be an inspiration to all.

Jeff served 26 years in the United States Army National Guard Battery C, 1st Battalion 107th Field Artillery, Sergeant First Class.

He was deployed to active duty during the Gulf War.

He was recipient of the William J. Schell Jr. Memorial Award in that he executed exceptional judgement, professional expertise and competence in all functions.

In addition to his wife Debbie and their daughter Jessica he is also survived by daughter Amanda Garmong and her husband Josh and their three daughters, all of Oil City; a son Theodore Wagner of Henrys Bend, PA.

Also surviving are his brother, Tim ”Cookie” Wagner and his companion Deena Graham of Lickingville, PA. Two sisters, Angie Sorvelli of Fryburg; Jean McCleary and her husband Ray of Miola, PA. Many Nieces and Nephews, along with two very special people in Jeff and Debbie’s life, Mike and Louise Fedora of Tionesta.

In addition to his parents and his daughter Rachel he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Theodore and Delbert Wagner.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Sunday from 4-7 PM.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Tionesta Church of God of Tionesta on Monday at 11am with Rev. Jonathan R. Bell and Randy L. Evans co-officiating, both are close friends of the family.

Full Military rights will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, PA, led by Jeff’s National Guard Comrade, Commander John Flick.

Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.