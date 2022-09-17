Joan M. Schick, age 85, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday evening, September 15, 2022, at Passavant Hospital following a short decline in health.

Joan was born of E. Lee and Anna (Varholla) Molowski on March 16, 1937 in Connellsville, PA.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ramsey High School in Mt. Pleasant, PA and she continued her education with a BS in Biochemistry from the Pennsylvania State University in 1959.

Following school she was employed by Merck as a cancer researcher in West Point, PA.

While there, she met Edward J. Schick and they were married August 17, 1963 in Mt. Pleasant, PA.

They had 59 years together. Ed and Joan lived in various places, but finally put down roots in the Oil City area.

In 2015, they moved from Oil City to St. Barnabas, Valencia, PA.

Joan was a devout Catholic and was a member of both St. Stephen Parish in Oil City, PA and St. Richard Parish in Gibsonia, PA.

She was active in the American Association of University Women and served as the president of the Oil City chapter.

She also supported the Venango County 4-H by serving as the President of the Development Committee for several years.

She enjoyed traveling and was able to travel to most of the 50 states and several countries, her favorite being Italy.

She was known for her cookie trays, but she was most proud of her children, her grandchildren, and great granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband and children, Laura Ann Schick Zapanta and husband Conrad, of North Huntingdon, PA, Brian Schick and wife Tammy of Buffalo, WY, Gary Schick and wife Robin of Knox, PA.

She was also the proud grandmother of Joshua Zapanta, Kathryn Zapanta, and Elizabeth Zapanta, Tomas Konkel, Hunter Wilkerson, Trystan Konkel, and Payton Konkel, Robert Schick, Garrett Schick, and Wyatt Schick and great-grandmother to Maggie Jean Konkel.

Also surviving is sister Elizabeth (Betty) Sapola of Mt. Pleasant, PA and sister-in-law Carole Molowski of New Jersey.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, E. Lee Molowski, Jr. and brother-in-law James Sapola.

Friends received Monday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Martha and Mary Parish, St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA.

Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Joan’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, stjude.org.

