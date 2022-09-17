Joseph R. Neeley Sr., 80, of Cooperstown, PA, went to his Lord on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1941 in Franklin, PA.

Joseph attended Rocky Grove High School graduating with the class of 1959, after high school he married the love of his life Nancy L. Griffin Neeley, who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Edith Rodda and Steve Felix.

His sister and brother in law, Carol & Virgil Heslop and his son in law David A. Hall.

He is survived by his brother Steve Felix and his wife Cindy.

Joseph was blessed with 3 children: Nancy J. Neeley-Hall, Pamela J. (Scott) Alex, Joseph R. (Rita) Neeley Jr., who all survive.

He has 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Joseph retired from Joy Manufacturing as a welder.

He was known as a master mechanic.

Joseph served as a past governor of the Moose Lodge #78, where he was known for his sense of humor and for playing pranks.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his spare time he enjoyed spending time in his garage tinkering with cars.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to Venango County VNA Hospice or to Moose Heart.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.