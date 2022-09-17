Kenneth “Ken” Eugene McCool, 94, of Sigel, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Ken was born on April 15, 1928, to the late John Kenneth and Anne Belle Victoria (Reed) McCool.

He served for the United States Army during the Korean Conflict between the years of 1950 – 1952.

He was a Private First Class and a Military Police Officer.

Ken graduated from the Sigel High School with the Class of 1946.

He worked in various aspects of the lumber industry.

He also worked as a township supervisor and for PennDOT.

He also worked as a drilling rig worker and a railroad worker. Ken was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.

Ken married Margaret Jane Seeley on May 5, 1956, in Hazen, PA; after 66 years, Margaret survives him.

Ken loved spending time with his family.

He was a simple man who loved the outdoors.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He also liked to read and listen to music. In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by three children; Kenneth Wayne McCool, Betsy Jane McCool, and Linda Kay McCool all of Sigel, PA; and two sisters; Jeannette Elaine Hetrick of Massillon, OH and Rosalie Ann Westerman of Marienville, PA.

In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in passing by two sisters; Dora McGee and Geraldine Musolino; and four brothers; Phillip McCool, Joseph R. McCool, Harry Darhl McCool, and Russell Reid McCool.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 10am – 12pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation and will begin at 12pm. Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Final interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.