Mary Agnes Mortimer, 94, of Oil City, PA, a true definition of love and grace took her final bow Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, PA.

Born Feb. 10, 1928 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late John & Mary Scurry Healy.

Mary attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married in St. Joseph Church on Jan. 3, 1948 by Fr. Hurley to John R. Mortimer and he preceded her in death on March 2, 2020.

Mary had worked many years as a cashier for A & P Grocery Store.

A member of St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph Parish, she belonged to the St. Stephen Rosary Society for many years.

She enjoyed reading and going to the YMCA.

She is survived by 7 children: Mary Ann Valentine & her husband Jim of Butler, PA, Susan Downing of Oil City, Nancy Pritchard & her husband Tom of Seneca, Teresa Mohr of Oil City, John Mortimer & his wife Mary of NC, Julie Carson & her husband Ken of Kennerdell, and Patrick Mortimer & his wife Karen of Oil City; a son-in-law: Ronald McNeely of Rocky Grove; and by 17 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

She is survived by one sister Kathleen “Katie” Murray & her husband Richard of FL, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son Samuel John Mortimer and a daughter Catherine McNeely.

She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law

Edward Downing and Bill Mohr, a grandson Billy Mohr and a great granddaughter Mya Valentine

as well as her siblings Fr. Patrick Healy, Robert Healy, John Healy, Ann Gibson, Rosemary Luke, Cecelia Cashdollar and Joan Winklebauer

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday in St. Stephen Church, the family will greet friends and family in the church vestibule from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the mass at 10:00 A.M. Fr. John Miller will preside.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

“I would like the memory of me to be of happy and laughing times and bright and sunny days.”

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights 10 Vo-Tech Dr. Oil City, PA 16301 or to Oil Region Library Association, 2 Central Ave Oil City, PA 16301.

The Family would like to thank the entire staff of Oakwood Heights for the loving care their mother received.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

