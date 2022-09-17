 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Much-Needed Win: Union/A-C Valley Travels to Brockway and Comes Home With Big 26-20 Victory

Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5138BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Union/A-C Valley football team was struggling and reeling going into a Week 4 matchups against Brockway.

The Falcon Knights desperately needed a win.

They got it.

Dawson Camper rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns as Union/A-C Valley downed Brockway, 26-20.

Heeter Lumber Logo 2 (1)
Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“We really needed the win,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “We needed to put it all together and play a complete 48 minutes. We still missed on a few plays tonight. But all phases tonight we played much better football.”

Brody Dittman threw for 101 yards and Ty Fleming completed his one pass for a 27-yard touchdown to Skyler Roxbury.

Camper also completed a 44-yard pass.

Roxbury caught four balls for 112 yards. He also had an interception.

Union/A-C Valley’s season was on the verge of spiraling. Two straight losses by a combined margin of 86-13 had the Falcon Knights ready to break the glass over the panic button.

A third straight loss would have sounded that alarm, but now at 2-2, Union/A-C Valley has righted the ship.

“I am proud of them for fighting back after our disappointing past couple games,” Dittman said. “Our kids played with a lot of heart and grit tonight.”

Brockway falls to 2-2. Those two losses have come by a combined seven points.

Heeter Lumber Logo 2 (1)
Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.