Much-Needed Win: Union/A-C Valley Travels to Brockway and Comes Home With Big 26-20 Victory

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Union/A-C Valley football team was struggling and reeling going into a Week 4 matchups against Brockway.

The Falcon Knights desperately needed a win.

They got it.

Dawson Camper rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns as Union/A-C Valley downed Brockway, 26-20.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“We really needed the win,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “We needed to put it all together and play a complete 48 minutes. We still missed on a few plays tonight. But all phases tonight we played much better football.”

Brody Dittman threw for 101 yards and Ty Fleming completed his one pass for a 27-yard touchdown to Skyler Roxbury.

Camper also completed a 44-yard pass.

Roxbury caught four balls for 112 yards. He also had an interception.

Union/A-C Valley’s season was on the verge of spiraling. Two straight losses by a combined margin of 86-13 had the Falcon Knights ready to break the glass over the panic button.

A third straight loss would have sounded that alarm, but now at 2-2, Union/A-C Valley has righted the ship.

“I am proud of them for fighting back after our disappointing past couple games,” Dittman said. “Our kids played with a lot of heart and grit tonight.”

Brockway falls to 2-2. Those two losses have come by a combined seven points.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.