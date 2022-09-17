Thomas John Mills, Jr., 85, of Stoneboro, passed away on September 15, 2022, at Quality Life Services – Mercer.

Tom was born in Stoneboro on June 20, 1937 to the late Thomas Sr. and Helen (Heckman) Mills.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to proudly serve his Country in the United States Navy.

He went on to work at Sharon Westinghouse and then in the parts department at Walker Chevrolet until his retirement.

He married his beloved wife, Roberta E. (Davis) Mills on November 20, 1958, she preceded him in death on March 31, 2015.

Tom enjoyed watching NASCAR and above all else loved his family.

He is survived by his son, Richard Mills and wife Lavina of Stoneboro, and brother-in-law Dennis Carlson.

In addition to his wife and parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sisters Ruth Reiser and Susan Carlson, and brother James Mills.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will be from 11 am – 2 pm on Saturday, September 24.

Military Honors will follow visitation at 2 pm as well as a time of sharing.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Tom’s name to St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church or Stoneboro United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.