The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.