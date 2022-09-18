All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Byron Boddorf
Byron Boddorf served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Name: Byron Ray Boddorf
Born: November 25, 1947
Died: March 31, 2022
Hometown: Dayton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army Reserves
Byron served in the Army Reserves from 1966 to 1972 where he was an Artillery Gun Sergeant.
He also served the community through his membership with the Dayton United Methodist Church.
He was laid to rest at the Ringgold Methodist Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
