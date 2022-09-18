Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Coconut Dessert

This refreshing dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar



1/2 cup cold butter, cubed1/2 cup chopped pecans

Filling:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

4 cups cold 2% milk

1-1/2 teaspoons coconut extract

3 packages (3.4 ounces each) of instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in the pecans. Press into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Bake at 325° for 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth; fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Spread over the crust.

-In another large bowl, whisk the milk, extract and pudding mixes for 2 minutes; let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set. Fold in 1-1/2 cups coconut. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping. Toast remaining coconut; sprinkle over top. Refrigerate overnight.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.