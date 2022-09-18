 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Coconut Dessert

Sunday, September 18, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This refreshing dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1/2 cup chopped pecans

Filling:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
4 cups cold 2% milk
1-1/2 teaspoons coconut extract
3 packages (3.4 ounces each) of instant vanilla pudding mix
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in the pecans. Press into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Bake at 325° for 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth; fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Spread over the crust.

-In another large bowl, whisk the milk, extract and pudding mixes for 2 minutes; let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set. Fold in 1-1/2 cups coconut. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping. Toast remaining coconut; sprinkle over top. Refrigerate overnight.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.