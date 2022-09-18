Clarion University Cross Country: Golden Eagles Place Fourth at RMU Colonial Invitational

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team competed in their second race of the season on Friday, September 16, recording a fourth-place finish at the Colonial Cross Country Invitational hosted by Robert Morris.

Clarion finished with a team score of 109, ahead of Division I teams Duquesne and Robert Morris and behind only Seton Hill, Edinboro, and Carnegie Mellon.

Gabby Kutchma was one of the top finishers in the field, with the sophomore crossing the line at 24:20.89 in the 6.2K race. That placement topped all but one of the Division I opponents in the field and trailed only some of the competitors from the Griffins and the Fighting Scots. Mackenzie Carver placed 19th overall with a time of 25:09.10, and Abby Sullivan was just 13 seconds behind her in taking 22nd overall.

Freshman Addie LaBombard was the fourth Golden Eagle to cross the line, coming in at 25:52.03, while Allison Farson stayed close with her for a time of 25:58.57. Cailegh Aigler and Autumn Pettinato rounded out the top-seven for the Golden Eagles, taking 42nd and 43rd respectively.

