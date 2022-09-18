 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Class B CDL Concrete Truck Driver

Sunday, September 18, 2022 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Heeter Lumber, Inc. currently has and opening for an experienced Class B CDL truck driver to deliver ready mix concrete with rear discharge mixer trucks.

Job Details

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Job Type:

  • Full-time
  • Part-time

Number of openings for this position: 1

Schedule:

  • 8-hour shift
  • Weekend availability
  • Overtime

Benefits:

  • Health insurance
  • Paid time off
  • 401(k)
  • Life insurance
  • 401(k) matching

Job description:
A part-time applicant will be scheduled to work only when concrete is scheduled, with an expected layoff period during winter.

A full-time applicant will be scheduled to work a regular schedule of 40+ hours per week. When not delivering concrete, the full-time employee will manage the lumber and building material storage areas and ensure the customers get the material they have purchased.

Responsibilities:

  • Deliver Ready Mixed concrete to customer location
  • Clean and maintain delivery vehicles
  • Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
  • Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures
  • Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
  • Collect and verify delivery instructions
  • Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

  • Proven work experience as a truck driver
  • Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations
  • No recent moving or driving violations
  • Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)
  • Valid CDL license

Apply in person at 101 Short Street, Sligo, or at any of their 5 locations.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.