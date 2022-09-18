Featured Local Job: Class B CDL Concrete Truck Driver
Heeter Lumber, Inc. currently has and opening for an experienced Class B CDL truck driver to deliver ready mix concrete with rear discharge mixer trucks.
Job Details
Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour
Job Type:
- Full-time
- Part-time
Number of openings for this position: 1
Schedule:
- 8-hour shift
- Weekend availability
- Overtime
Benefits:
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
- 401(k)
- Life insurance
- 401(k) matching
Job description:
A part-time applicant will be scheduled to work only when concrete is scheduled, with an expected layoff period during winter.
A full-time applicant will be scheduled to work a regular schedule of 40+ hours per week. When not delivering concrete, the full-time employee will manage the lumber and building material storage areas and ensure the customers get the material they have purchased.
Responsibilities:
- Deliver Ready Mixed concrete to customer location
- Clean and maintain delivery vehicles
- Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
- Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures
- Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
- Collect and verify delivery instructions
- Report defects, accidents or violations
Skills:
- Proven work experience as a truck driver
- Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations
- No recent moving or driving violations
- Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)
- Valid CDL license
Apply in person at 101 Short Street, Sligo, or at any of their 5 locations.
