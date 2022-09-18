Featured Local Job: Class B CDL Concrete Truck Driver

Heeter Lumber, Inc. currently has and opening for an experienced Class B CDL truck driver to deliver ready mix concrete with rear discharge mixer trucks.

Job Details

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Job Type:

Full-time

Part-time

Number of openings for this position: 1

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Weekend availability

Overtime

Benefits:

Health insurance

Paid time off

401(k)

Life insurance

401(k) matching

Job description:

A part-time applicant will be scheduled to work only when concrete is scheduled, with an expected layoff period during winter.

A full-time applicant will be scheduled to work a regular schedule of 40+ hours per week. When not delivering concrete, the full-time employee will manage the lumber and building material storage areas and ensure the customers get the material they have purchased.

Responsibilities:

Deliver Ready Mixed concrete to customer location

Clean and maintain delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Apply in person at 101 Short Street, Sligo, or at any of their 5 locations.



