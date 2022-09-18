 

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway on Rape Case

Sunday, September 18, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

trooper a (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigating Rape Case in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated a rape investigation around 4:04 p.m. on June 19, 2022, in Clarion Township.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old female of Sligo, Pa.

The investigation is ongoing pending further investigation, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Found Property at intersection of Route 861 and Lumber Road

Around 7:43 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, a bag of personal items was located at the intersection of Route 861 and Lumber Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

If anyone is missing their items from this location, they may contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 to claim them.


