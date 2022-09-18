YMCA Forever Well Program Offers Active Lifestyle to Older Adults

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is offering classes to promote an active lifestyle in older adults.

The Forever Well Program offers a wide range of classes for all levels. Land classes are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members or $25/month for non-members/$3 to drop-in for non-members. Water classes are $5 per month for members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner) Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:15 am

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support.

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate) Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:15 am

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball.

Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate) Tuesday, Thursday 10:00 –11:00 am

This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full body workout with use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own body weight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility.

Senior Step Up (Advanced) Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9 :00 am

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength and flexibility training all in a low-impact class.

SilverSneakers Yoga Fridays 10:30-11:15 am

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity.

Water-based Classes

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow-water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular, strength, and endurance conditioning. The level can be easily modified and will help with balance, strength, and coordination.

Tuesday 8:45 am—9:30 am Thursday 9:00am –9:45 am

$5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/non-member

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This high-energy cardio class focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises while using water resistance and equipment. This class is easily modified for various levels and offers a fun atmosphere.

Tuesday & Friday 10:00 am – 11:15 am

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $40/Non-members;

$7 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

ARTHRITIS AQUATICS

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids, and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Instructor is certified through the Arthritis Foundation.

Tuesdays and Fridays 12:00 pm—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/Non-members;

$5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

AQUA SPLASH

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This class is fast-paced but easily modified for all ability levels. Join in for a great workout!

Monday & Wednesday 5:00 pm—6:00 pm

Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm

Friday 8:00—9:00 am

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/Non-members;

$5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

For more information, contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400 or email [email protected]

About the YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

