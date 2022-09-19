The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

