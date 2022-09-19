Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on September 16, 2022.

Born on September 25, 1931 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Amy (Kelly) Baker.

On September 18, 1953, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Scott of which she preceded him in death on May 18, 2004.

For over 30 years, Ed worked at Franklin Steel as a Crane Operator.

He enjoyed tinkering on small engines in his garage, made walking sticks and canes.

He was known in the area as the local handyman who could fix just about anything and he loved to help anyone who needed it.

Ed mostly enjoyed spending time with his family as often as he could.

Left to cherish his memory are his grandsons Curt Johnson and his wife, Amy, of Kane and Chad Boye and his wife, Sara, of Oil City; his great-grandchildren Elizabeth Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Macie Johnson, Adison Johnson, Alanea Boye and Jaxon Boye; his sister Ann Burkett and her husband, John, of Franklin; and his many good friends around Sugar Lake. He will surely be missed.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Moore in 2018 his granddaughter, Jackie Johnson; his brothers, Clifford, Louis, Clyde; and an infant brother, Harold.

Friends and family will be received at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with funeral services for Ed immediately following the visitation at 2:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor Karen Fabian, pastor of the Sugar Lake United Methodist Church, officiating.

Ed will be laid to rest next to his wife in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s memory to the Sugar Lake United Methodist Church, 6680 Sugar Lake Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ed’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

