 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Walleye

Monday, September 19, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Baked walleye is the perfect meal for seafood lovers!

Ingredients

3/4 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup chopped green pepper

3/4 cup chopped celery
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 cup reduced-sodium V8 juice
1 pound walleye fillets

Directions

-In a small saucepan, bring the first eight ingredients to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

-Place fish in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Pour vegetable mixture over the fish. Cover and bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.