Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Walleye

Baked walleye is the perfect meal for seafood lovers!

Ingredients

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped green pepper



3/4 cup chopped celery1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt1 cup reduced-sodium V8 juice1 pound walleye fillets

Directions

-In a small saucepan, bring the first eight ingredients to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

-Place fish in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Pour vegetable mixture over the fish. Cover and bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

