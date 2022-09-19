 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Doris L. Goodman

Monday, September 19, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BMU02M90Hkv1BAoNDoris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1959 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of late Darhl L. and Lillian B. (Silvis) Kunselman.

Doris received her Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University.

She was a caseworker with Clarion Crisis Center and Clarion County Assistance Office.

Doris was an avid reader, enjoyed working on puzzles, fishing and camping, and going to yard sales.

She loved shopping with her sister, Shirley, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, John R. Goodman, Jr. and companion Shelby Johnston of New Bethlehem; her daughter, Marie A. Goodman and companion Victor Morales of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Lydia Shaffer, Owen Goodman, Olivia Morales, Savanna Goodman, and Trenton Goodman; her brothers, Blaine Kunselman of Sykesville and Donald Kunselman and wife, Barbara of Shippenville; a sister, Shirley Cobbett and husband, Raymond “Butch” of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John R. Goodman, Sr., whom she married on Apr. 8, 1978 and who passed away on July 26, 2022; and a sister, Joyce Marie Cobbett.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of funeral services at 10 AM on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the funeral home, with Rev. Darcy Kiehl officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Doris’ family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.