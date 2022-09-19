Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1959 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of late Darhl L. and Lillian B. (Silvis) Kunselman.

Doris received her Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University.

She was a caseworker with Clarion Crisis Center and Clarion County Assistance Office.

Doris was an avid reader, enjoyed working on puzzles, fishing and camping, and going to yard sales.

She loved shopping with her sister, Shirley, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, John R. Goodman, Jr. and companion Shelby Johnston of New Bethlehem; her daughter, Marie A. Goodman and companion Victor Morales of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Lydia Shaffer, Owen Goodman, Olivia Morales, Savanna Goodman, and Trenton Goodman; her brothers, Blaine Kunselman of Sykesville and Donald Kunselman and wife, Barbara of Shippenville; a sister, Shirley Cobbett and husband, Raymond “Butch” of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John R. Goodman, Sr., whom she married on Apr. 8, 1978 and who passed away on July 26, 2022; and a sister, Joyce Marie Cobbett.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of funeral services at 10 AM on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the funeral home, with Rev. Darcy Kiehl officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Doris’ family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

