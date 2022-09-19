Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County.

According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.

Police say 52-year-old Charles J. Honeywell, of Hunlock Creek, crossed over into oncoming traffic after he failed to negotiate a curve while traveling north on State Route 948.

According to police, a 2004 International tractor trailer driven by 60-year-old Wayne A. Rubright, of Clarendon, was traveling south on State Route 948 and attempted to make an evasive maneuver prior to impact, but struck Honeywell’s 2019 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Honeywell, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Melissa Zydonik.

Rubright reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was using a seat belt.

PSP Warren was assisted on scene by Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department, Kane Volunteer Fire Department, EmergyCare Ambulance, and Koebley Towing and Recovery.

