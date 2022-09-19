Ebenezer Spring Was Once a Welcoming Site for Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ebenezer Spring, dedicated in 1927 to honor veterans, was a welcoming landmark to Clarion Borough offering fresh spring water and a resting place.

The Ebenezer Spring memorial (pictured above) was a gift from former Judge Harry R. Wilson, and under his direction, the spring was improved and the stone memorial erected.

The memorial was dedicated on Armistice Day, Friday, November 11, 1927, and given to the Clarion Craig M. Fleming Post of the American Legion. The stone memorial was dedicated to the soldiers and sailors of World War I and “all other wars – who went through the carnage and suffering and live to return.”

However, the Ebenezer Spring has almost been forgotten after the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge was erected over the Clarion River on Route 322 near Ebenezer.

In 2015, plans for a new Clarion County Park were revealed. “We are proposing that an appropriate conveyance be given to the County of Clarion for adequate acreage in the vicinity of the Route 322 parking area to complete the proposed development project,” stated the plans.

Clarion County was to have a controlling interest in the site in order to be developed.

Judging by the current photo of Ebenezer Spring, interest has dried up, just like spring.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.