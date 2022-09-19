Featured Local Job: Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2- Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem, 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 2 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

CT Technologist – 1 Full Time – 1 Per Diem

EMT– 2- Full Time

Medical Records Coder – Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

ED Secretary/Aide- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time

Registration Clerk – Full Time

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

