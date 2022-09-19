Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, PA, passed away Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight.

Born Dec. 17, 1966 in Mountain Home, ID., she was the daughter of Madeleine H. Thome Silvis and the late Edward L. Silvis Jr.

Linda was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was the longtime manager of the Oil City Pizza Hut, where she had been employed for over 22 years.

Linda loved animals, especially her cats.

She enjoyed football and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Linda also enjoyed NASCAR.

She liked classic cars and enjoyed listening to Rock Music.

In addition to her mother Madeleine Silvis of Oil City, she is survived by one daughter: Daniele Lewis of Seneca; one brother: Philippe E. Silvis & his wife Helen of New York; two nieces: Corrina and Jocelyn; and her aunts and uncles: Larry Silvis & his wife Patricia of Venus, Linda Barrett of Cranberry, Gerald Silvis of Oil City, Ron Silvis & his wife Florence of Oil City, Thomas Silvis & his wife Sue of Cranberry, Rose Tebay of Seneca; as well as many cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an uncle, James Silvis.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, presiding.

Interment will be in Craig Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent online at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

