Area Man Accused of Intimidating Witness

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of intimidating a witness linked to a sexual assault case.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Robbie L. Beers, of Oil City, on Wednesday, September 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin received a report on September 2 from a known woman who is believed to be a witness in the case against Troy Neely. Neely was recently accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

The woman told police that Robbie Beers was walking around the alley close to her residence on West Fourth Street, in Oil City, Venango County. He was reportedly walking around with his phone up to his face as if he was recording her residence on his cell phone, the complaint states.

On September 14, police were again notified by the woman that Beers was walking up and down the alley close to her residence with his phone up to his face again, the complaint indicates.

The woman told police that she knows Beers is close friends with Troy Neely and that she feels Beers is doing it to harass her, the complaint notes.

Officers with the Oil City Police Department on September 14 responded to Beers’ residence.

According to the complaint, Beers stated that he “engages in this type of conduct because he thinks (the known woman) is a liar and that Troy Neely is his best friend.”

When police spoke with Beers, he acknowledged that he was in fact walking up and down the alley on his phone, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Beers said he can do what he wants because he is in a public place.

Beers was arraigned at 8:45 p.m. on September 14 on the following charges in front of District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, Felony 2

– Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

He is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday, September 21, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Franklin Man Faces Over 270 Counts for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Young Girl

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.