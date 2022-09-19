Ridge Runners Model A Club Members Participate in Peanut Butter Festival

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – On Saturday, September 17, the members of Ridge Runners Model A Club participated in the Peanut Butter Festival parade.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

(Pictured above: Dressed in the ’20s era are Kina Fink, Darlynn Fink, and Ruthie Niederriter–members of the Ridge Runners Model A Club.)

The Model A’s driven in the parade revealed the many body styles, ranging from coupes with rumble seats to sedans, both two- and four-door. The group even had a Phaeton Model A which is a convertible style, and a Model A pickup truck.

The club is composed of individuals who like to drive Model A’s which were manufactured from 1928 until 1931.

The Ridge Runners Chapter is one of the eleven chapters that make up the Penn-Ohio Model A Club that draws members from both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Darlynn Fink, Director of the Penn-Ohio Model A Club, told exploreClarion.com, “We go on driving tours together and have a monthly meeting, usually at a restaurant. We are a fun-loving group. In fact, a couple of the cars in the parade drove over 1,600 miles on a tour with other Model A’s, taking us to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and back to Pennsylvania. Pretty good for cars that are 90+ years old!”

Fink added, “If you like Model A’s and “old” cars, we would be happy to have you join us. If interested, you may contact us at 814-275-3070 or send an email to [email protected]”

About the Penn-Ohio Model A Club

The Penn-Ohio Model A Club is comprised of Model “A” Ford enthusiasts from Ohio and western Pennsylvania. It is a social and driving club for Model A owners and admirers. The organization holds six monthly events during the driving year and an annual tour. The club is open to anyone with an interest in owning, preserving, and driving the Model A Ford.

Penn-Ohio was first formed in 1955 as a region of the Model A Restorers Club. From that point, the group grew in leaps and bounds. 1960 was a milestone year, as the Penn-Ohio “A” Club, Inc. became an independent regional organization.

Since the first chapter in 1956, the group currently has 11 chapters with more than 300 members, who enjoy the fun, cars, and fellowship the Penn-Ohio Club offers.

