Sligo Man Accused of Stealing Catalytic Converter from Vehicle, Selling It for Scrap

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man is behind bars after an investigation revealed he stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle and then sold it for scrap.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Donald Paul Anthony on Thursday, September 15.

PSP Clarion received a report on June 25 from a known male, who stated that the catalytic converter to his 2010 Jeep Wrangler had been cut off. The victim told police that his vehicle, which had a blown engine, was parked at a residence located on Morris Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, until June 25, at which time he transported it to a residence in New Bethlehem, according to a criminal complaint.

After arriving in New Bethlehem, the victim explained he inspected the vehicle to prepare for maintenance and observed that the catalytic converter had been cut off and removed from the vehicle, the complaint states.

The victim told police that Donald Anthony was staying at the residence on Morris Street for a period of time and had access to the vehicle.

On July 5, it was reported to police that Anthony had turned in the catalytic converter to a scrap metal company in Sligo on June 21.

On August 3, police obtained an invoice that was signed by Donald Anthony. The invoice indicated Anthony had sold a catalytic converter in the amount of $150.00 to the scrap metal company on June 21 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

During an interview with Anthony, he allegedly admitted that he cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle and sold it to a scrap metal company, according to the complaint.

Anthony was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on September 15, in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 27, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

