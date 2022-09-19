North Clarion Cross Country Fares Well at Bradford Invitational With Boys Placing First

BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The North Clarion boys cross country team came home from the Bradford Invitational on Saturday with a team title.

(Pictured above, members of the North Clarion boys cross country team, which won the Bradford Invitational are – from left: Jack Pappas, Gabriel Fair, Owen Shaffer, Kaine McFarland, Aiden Thomas, Jackson Nicewonger, and Dane Sliker.)

The Wolves places first out of nine teams at the event. Five North Clarion runners medaled.





Aiden Thomas was seventh, followed by Kaine McFarland (11th), Gabriel Fair (12th), Jackson Nicewonger (14th), and Dane Sliker (18th).

North Clarion also had a strong showing on the girls’ side with all three runners earning medals.

Katie Bauer was sixth, followed by Nicole Fair (eighth), and Kaylee Castner (18th).

The Wolves didn’t have enough girls to participate as a team.

The junior high boys also competed with two individuals earning medals. Dean Sliker was fourth and Michael Swanson 17th. The Wolves were fourth as a team.



