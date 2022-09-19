State Police Calls: Three Arrested in Trespassing Incident in Redbank Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Three Arrested in Trespassing Incident in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police have released the details of an incident of simple trespassing that occurred at a residence along Dairy Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say three known actors were looking through a scrap pile on private property around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14.

The victim is a 42-year-old Hawthorn man.

The arrestees are listed as a 36-year-old Hawthorn man, as well as a 66-year-old male and a 50-year-old female, both of Summerville.

Three-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 65.7, in Clarion Township.

Police say the three-vehicle crash involved a 2021 Volvo driven by 27-year-old Gurpreet Singh, of Fresno, California, a 2013 Ford Escape operated by 37-year-old Bobby L. Sprowl, of Sidney, Ohio, and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by 61-year-old Tina A. Allen-Freeman, of Willingboro, New Jersey.

No injuries were reported.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

No further details were released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.