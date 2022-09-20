The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 55. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.