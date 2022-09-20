AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.929

Average price during the week of September 12, 2022: $3.984

Average price during the week of September 20, 2021: $3.373

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.966 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.959. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.994 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.778.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.860 Altoona

$4.023 Beaver

$3.980 Bradford

$3.684 Brookville

$3.961 Butler

$3.955 Clarion

$3.754 DuBois

$3.927 Erie

$3.920 Greensburg

$3.909 Indiana

$3.941 Jeannette

$3.956 Kittanning

$3.957 Latrobe

$3.961 Meadville

$4.000 Mercer

$3.927 New Castle

$3.928 New Kensington

$3.959 Oil City

$3.970 Pittsburgh

$3.959 Sharon

$3.945 Uniontown

$3.961 Warren

$3.939 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average price of gasoline dropped four cents this past week to $3.67 on the back of lower gasoline demand and the annual transition to winter blend gasoline. The national average has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June. Today’s average is 24 cents less than a month ago and 48 cents more than a year ago.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.49 million barrels per day last week. And total domestic gasoline stocks declined by 1.8 million barrels to 213 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has decreased, fluctuating oil prices and market concerns have led to smaller pump price decreases. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by a penny to settle at $85.11.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

