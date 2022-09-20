 

Brandy L. McKinney

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-71qhNm0YxokcTzfCBrandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022.

Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive.

Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin McKinney who survives.

Brandy was employed at the First United National Bank.

She enjoyed many activities with her family, reading, enjoying a good glass of wine and soaking up sunshine.

Brandy is survived by her husband Benjamin, her daughter Blakely McKinney, her parents Ed and Theresa Ferringer, and her maternal grandmother Edna L Ferringer. Sisters surviving include Amy Cure and husband Elliot of Colorado Springs and sister Heather Freeman of Oil City and Tammy Irwin of Oil City. In-laws Tim and Diane McKinney of Tionesta, and sisters-in-law Elizabeth Selertow and husband Garret of Fredricktown and Rebecca Hesson and husband Kevin of Seneca.

Friends will be received at the Seneca Evangelical Church, 2844 PA-257, Seneca, PA 16346, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 12-1PM.

Funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1 pm in the church, with Rev. Shawn Johnson Pastor of Breedtown Baptist Church in Titusville presiding.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


