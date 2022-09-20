Charles F. Smith, 89, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2022 at Forbes Regional Hospital.

Born in Clarion, PA to Frances (Reinsel) and Fredrick A. Smith on April 20, 1933.

Charles attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated in 1951 from Immaculate Conception High School.

He was drafted at 18 for the Korean War and served proudly as a sergeant.

After returning to Clarion in 1955, he married his high school sweetheart Gertrude A. (Hepinger) on April 16, 1955.

As written in his yearbook “Our senior class “Super-Clown” – will see the world before settling down – with that cute junior!”

After marriage and two children he then continued his Catholic upbringing by going to Duquesne University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1961.

Although moving to the Pittsburgh area and settling in North Huntingdon Township to raise three children, Charles maintained and treasured a lifelong connection to hometown family members and to his Clarion roots.

With his wife he manually built his dream hunting and fishing camp in the Cooks Forest area.

Smith Family members have fond memories of over 60 years of family gatherings at Musket Manor.

His woodworking talents are also shown in the numerous bird houses he gave to family and friends through the years.

Charles had a prestigious 29-year career as a Manufacture Representative with 3M Company.

He was top producer for the surgical division in the United States many times throughout his career.

As he traveled within the US, he always put his family first.

His outstanding career was truly a highlight in his life – he loved what he did and was always amazed for what he accomplished – as he saw himself as an average man.

He retired in 1994 and was able to spend over 20 years of the winter months with his wife fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and the waters of Pine Island Sound, FL in his boat called The Sea-Girt.

Chuck was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was a friend to everyone he met.

He was known for his love of talking and sharing stories with everyone and anyone.

He frequently entertained his family with groan-worthy songs and his off-beat sense of humor.

Uncle Chuck was the final patriarch of his generation to the Smith family and will be deeply missed by all including numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Patrick in 2017 and his brothers and sisters, Mary Alice Flick, Patricia Barr, Frances Frost, Robert Smith and William Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gertrude, and son, Michael (Lori) Smith of North Huntingdon and daughter, Sally Smith (Daniel) Dugo of Slippery Rock.

He has seven grandsons, Daniel, Mathew (Lauren), Richard (Kylie), Andrew (Jenna), Mitchell, Luke and Charles; and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday at the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon.

Interment will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Clarion, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwin Area Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

