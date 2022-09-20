Clarion Hospital Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 36 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update September 19, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 09/18/2022: 25,161
Test obtained at CH: 18,980
Positives: 5,354
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 09/18/2022: 117,112
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,966
Positives: 19,475
Hospital Inpatients as of 09/19/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 24 patients. 0 suspected. 24 confirmed. 2 ICU.
DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 09/14/2022.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
