Clarion University Football: Robert Lachmann Earns PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week Honors for September 19

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly award winners for September 19.

(Photo by Breanna Stalsitz)

Clarion defensive lineman Robert Lachmann earned PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after helping the Golden Eagles stymie Lock Haven in a 44-7 win on Saturday.

In a game where the Golden Eagle defense harassed Lock Haven quarterbacks for four quarters, Lachmann was as disruptive as they come in Clarion’s win over the Bald Eagles.

Lachmann finished with three sacks and two quarterback hurries on Saturday, with the former representing 24 yards of lost yardage. That pushed him over teammate Jake Tarburton for the team lead in sacks, and puts Lachmann at second in the PSAC with four total sacks on the year.

Clarion’s offense limited Lock Haven to just 305 yards on Saturday while also forcing two turnovers, a forced fumble by Ryan Stahl that was recovered by Tarburton, and an interception by Drew Blon.

The Golden Eagles forced Lock Haven into going just 1-of-11 on third down and held them to just 15 first downs for the game.

