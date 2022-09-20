Coming Up Aces: Clarion-Limestone Service Game Helps Lions Topple Union

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Clarion-Limestone served for 14 total aces, keeping the Union defense off balance and helping the Lions post a 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 victory over the Damsels on Tuesday evening.

(Above, Jenna Dunn)

Sophomore Jenna Dunn posted a solid all-around game with seven kills, 15 service points, and six of those 14 aces for C-L

“Jenna and I talked last week after a couple practices about how she needs to step up her game a bit,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Tonight, I felt she really did that. She played smart out there and she really made some good decisions.”

Freshman Kaylee Smith handed out 14 assists. Alyssa Wiant added five kills while Maddy Greeley chipped in with three. Sarah Bottaro served for 14 points with a pair of aces. Ansley Burke served for eight points with two aces. Abby Knapp added eight digs.

Clarion-Limestone High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

“We sat down and talked about our season stats as a whole and how our serving just hasn’t been good enough lately as we’ve been making too many errors,” said Troupe. “Tonight, our emphasis was to try and keep the serves in play and it worked out really well. We only had like one service error and we were able to keep them out of their system, and when you can do that, it makes things easier as they aren’t able to mount an attack if they get out of their system.”

C-L (2-4) jumped out to a 7-1 lead with Bottaro serving for five of the seven points. Union closed to within three at 9-6. An 8-2 run by C-L pushed the lead to 17-8. Dunn served for three consecutive aces during part of that run. C-L closed out the opening game with an 8-7 edge the rest of the way for the 25-15 victory. The final point came on a Maddy Greeley ace.

In the second set, with the Lions holding a 7-5 lead, a service error by Union sent Burke to the service line where she served for five straight points to help increase the lead to 13-5. Union gained a pair of points, which closed the gap to 14-7 before C-L gained a side out and Dunn stepped to the line and nearly served out the game with eight straight points to push the lead to 23-7. Union gained a point before a C-L side-out and point ended game two, 25-8.

C-L jumped to a 12-2 lead in the third game and was never really challenged in cruising to the 25-10 victory and closing out the match.

“We know we may be in for more bumps along the way here as the schedule continues to play out,” said Troupe. “After those last few matches, it was nice for us to break out and get on the good side of things. We just need to continue to work to keep improving each time out.”

C-L is scheduled to travel to North Clarion on Thursday.

Clarion-Limestone High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.