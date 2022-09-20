Featured Local Job: Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Full-time & Part-time for Ford City Commissary to prepare and/or deliver meals to the Armstrong Co Jail and Indiana and Clarion counties.

Competitive wages are offered

Sign-on bonuses after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid Hholidays and vacation

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or in person at 105 Valley View Dr, Ford City, PA 16226.

Call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview. EOE/AA Compliant.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.