Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City Pennsylvania.

Gerald was Born June 6th 1993 In Seneca PA to Gerald William McClellan Sr and Pamela Marie McClellan (Woods) he was the youngest of three children they shared together.

Gerald was the life of the party so full of life he was always keeping a smile on his face and strived to keep smiles on the faces of the people he loved.

He was a very loving, loyal, and devoted friend.

He loved spending time with his family and friends making jokes and telling stories of all his life’s experience.

Gerald was an amazing brother and uncle and treated all his friends kids as if they were his own too.

Although he spent some time in PA he was form Akron Ohio which he loved very much he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He loved music and he loved to rap he was an Avid supporter and friends with Strictly Street Music group out of Akron Ohio.

Gerald was very spiritual and intelligent and was passionate about teaching his friends about god and the bible.

He enjoyed spending time in nature and loved animals.

He was very charismatic and touched the lives of so many people during his time on this earth.

This has been a very devastating loss to all those who knew or loved him but to know him was to love him.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father Gerald William McClellan Sr and paternal grandparents June A McClellan and Glenn L McClellan also his maternal Grand Father Paul David Stout

Surviving are his mother Pamela Marie Woods and friend Robert Sargent (bob) of oil city Pennsylvania. His Brother Patrick John McClellan of San Francisco CA. His sister Jennifer Leigh McClellan and children (his nephews) Rory Keys, Connor Keys, Tiernan Keys and Braiden McClellan all of Akron OH. His niece Emily Feist of OH also his maternal Grandmother Karen Dickmen Foster and husband Larry Foster of Ohio. The mother of his son Chey Szachury and son Alexavier also of Ohio along with many other friends and family.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

