Gordon “Gordy” Myers, 79, of Luray, VA (Formerly of Green Springs, OH), passed away on 9/14/2022 following a long battle with Kidney Disease.

Gordon was born on 6/16/1943 in Sligo, PA to the late Ivan and Beatrice Myers.

He graduated from Union High School in 1961 then went on to attend Devry University in Chicago, IL.

Gordon spent 42 years at the Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, OH where he worked with and mentored countless people in the Tool and Die program.

Gordon married Pearl Myers (Hackbarth) in 1963.

They resided in Green Springs where they raised two beloved sons, Mike (Clarion, PA) and Greg (Sherwood, AR).

Pearl preceded Gordon in death in 2003.

Gordon was fortunate and found a second life partner with Jeanne Stewart (Myers).

They lived in both Green Springs, OH and Luray, VA together until the time of his death.

Gordy never met a stranger. As a result his countless number of friends will miss him dearly.

He was an avid collector of all things Jeep and Willys.

As a result Jeeps became a family affair.

Gordy, Pearl and the boys spent most weekends, in summer, traveling to the “Jeep Races”, camping, racing and spending time as a family and with friends creating priceless memories.

Gordy was the “go-to” guy when parts for a project or solid advice was needed.

His vast knowledge in so many areas was nothing less than impressive.

Gordy loved to hunt and fish. Fortunately, one son loved to fish (Mike) and the other (Greg) loved to hunt so he was never without a companion.

Gordy’s obsession to sit out in the cold, on the Lake Erie ice, in search of the “Big One”, will only be understood by the biggest ice-fishing enthusiasts.

His pride and joy, out of his many trophies from the wild, was his Pennsylvania black bear which still resides in his living room, full life sized.

Love for the outdoors and sense of adventure led Gordy to walk over 600 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

He and his father walked together and made many life-long friends along the way.

Gordon always wanted to go back and finish, but life events did not permit.

It was never the less, a highlight of his life.

Gordy extensively traveled the US both before and after retirement.

He and Pearl were able to travel all over the Rocky Mountain region, while trying to catch as many of Greg’s Air Force Football games as possible.

They even made it to Hawaii on their travels to his games, something he held dear to his heart.

After retirement, Gordon and Jeanne made use of the available time to see a vast amount of the US.

Countless miles logged and a lot of nights in their A-Frame camper sightseeing from the northeast across the northern portions of the US and including an extensive trip to Alaska and portions of Canada.

Gordon always dreamed of living in a log cabin in the wilderness.

In true Gordy fashion, he found a way to make half of his dream come true.

He and Jeanne transformed a 1,200 sq/ft ranch house in Green Springs into a beautiful log cabin filled with many enviable antiques.

This house has been visited by the Antique Roadshow and featured in magazines, definitely proud accomplishment.

Gordy’s love of animals was a constant in his life.

He had many dogs through the years, but none held his heart like his beloved Sandy, who helped him through some of his hardest times.

In his later years, during his travels, he decided a self-sufficient cat was what he needed.

He and his beloved Meow adopted each other and became best friends for life.

Gordy was a natural when it came to being a grandfather.

Poppy/Grandpa Gordy instantly became the “Cool Grandpa” with all the toys, attitude, advice and the guy who could fix anything when Josh, Jorie, Brannon, Ashleigh, Olivia, Ryan, Reid and Thomas entered his his life overnight.

He embraced them all and despite distances, became a part of each of their lives attending sporting events, school functions, graduations, weddings and all things grandfatherly.

Gordy’s life changed yet again with the arrival of Jaxsen, who instantly grabbed his heart.

He learned about playing with American Girl Dolls, “Timeouts” (he liked timeouts because he could nap), and the world of dance.

He didn’t hesitate to sit for 8 hours straight watching Jaxsen’s dance competitions in person.

Most recently, he would sit all weekend watching her dance on live-stream.

He would study her videos for hours and give feedback on which dances were his favorite (all of them)!

Gordy and Jaxsen had a shared love for his pride and joy, the hot rod SSR.

Rest assured Poppy, your legacy will live on #POPYSSR!

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Pearl Myers and his parents Ivan and Beatrice Myers.

He leaves behind his life partner Jeanne Stewart (Myers) of Luray, VA; his sister Beverly Greenawalt, PA; his son Mike Myers of Clarion, PA; son and daughter-in-law Greg Myers and JoAnn of Sherwood, AR.

He is also survived by his step-children Jerry Stewart, VA; Melissa Deibert and Chris, VA; Greg Stewart and Susan, MD; Chris Stewart and Nancy, CA.

His grandchildren Jaxsen Myers, AR; Josh Drye, AR; Jorie Drye and JJ, AR; Brannon Deibert, VA; Ashleigh Spencer, VA; Olivia Lamberton and Eric, AK; Ryan Stewart and Katie, MD; Reid Stewart and Rachel, MD; and Thomas Stewart, VA. Great grandchildren Ellie and Evie, VA; and his beloved cat Meow.

A graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at the Bakertown Cemetery, Clyde Ohio.

A celebration of life will follow at the Clyde VFW.

In lieu of flowers you my either buy a bag of birdseed and feed the birds or donations can be made to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR) https://www.facebook.com/jerry.stewart1/posts/pfbid02Ad5Xt4qYmYTRasaMScQ59zSXYdwhih2WfSKjavzNBKw88xXVLhiSY3fQwpgYbeUhl.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.thebradleyfuneralhome.com.

