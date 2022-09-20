James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station.

Born on May 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James L. and Cecilia (Nalapa) Exley.

Jim proudly served in the US Marine Corp and retired from the Reserves after 20 + years of combined service.

He was a member of the Venango County’s V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #83, the VFW Jesse G. Greer Post # 1835 and the Greenville American Legion Post 291.

Jim enjoyed gardening in his flower beds and trips to Florida.

He loved his family and would light up when his great-grandchildren were around.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jo Ann Tarr of Franklin; his children, Sherman Tarr and his wife, Cindy, of Franklin and Kristine Schultheis and her husband, Robert, of Franklin; his grandchildren, Lisa Cramer and her husband, Scott, of Franklin, Leigh Ann Malone and her husband, Danny, of Franklin, David Exley and his wife, Diana, of Reno and Dustin Tarr of Franklin; and his great grandchildren, Cameron Pyle, Delana Pyle, Robert Cramer, Jacob Cramer, Douglas Malone, Tiffany Malone, Nick Malone, Kaitlyn Malone, and Bryce Exley.

He is further survived by his brother, Eddie Exley.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Ghering; his grandson, Douglas J. Miller; his brothers, John Exley and Danny Exley and his son-in-law, David L. Exley.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4 pm – 6 pm and Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10 am – 11 am.

Funeral services for Jim will be held immediately following Thursday’s visitation at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Dean Sherman officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Jim will be laid to rest in Sunville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323

