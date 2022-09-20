Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Oil City, PA, a son of the late Junis and Alice Bly Hollabaugh.

He was married to Betty Wood on November 11, 1948 at the Hydetown Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2019.

Joe was a graduate of the Oil City High School, class of 1945.

He had been employed as a mechanic at the former Bly Auto Body Shop in Hydetown; and as a block operator and train dispatcher for 35 years with Penn Central and Conrail Railroad until his retirement in 1987.

Joe was a veteran having served in the US Navy during World War II stationed at US Naval Base at Okinawa.

He entered the service on February 20, 1946 and was honorably discharged on December 19, 1947 at San Francisco, CA.

Joe was a member of the Hydetown Baptist Church; a member of the Titusville Lodge No. 754 F&AM; a member of the Lodge Council, Chapter, Consistory Valley of Williamsport; a member of the Jaffa Shrine Temple of Altoona; member of the Colonel Drake Shrine Club; the Elder Statesmen Golf League; the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion; and the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

Joe is survived by a son, Jay J. Hollabaugh of Titusville; a daughter, Carol Johnson of Williamsport, PA; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Ensle of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Shuman Miller; a brother, Curtis L. Hollabaugh; and two sisters, Beatrice Warner and Thelma Cauvel.

Friends may call at the Hydetown Baptist Church 12749 Main Street Hydetown, PA 16328 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.

Military rites will be conducted by members of the Titusville veteran’s organizations.

Interment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Hydetown Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

