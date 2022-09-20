Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health.

He was born at home on August 26, 1951 in Lawrence Township, PA.

He was the fifth of 6 children born to Lester and Agnes Graham of Clearfield.

His 2 older brothers and 3 sisters survive along with many nieces and nephews.

Lester graduated from Clearfield schools.

He was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam.

He then completed schooling at Williamsport Area Community college.

He married his wife Karen in Franklin on September 28, 1979. She survives.

They are the parents of Stephen (wife Anitra) from Slippery Rock and a daughter Kayleen (mother of grandson Oliver) of Franklin. Another grandson, Amir, survives in Oil City.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and a daughter Maria.

Lester worked at Joy manufacturing and other machine shops in the area.

He worked as a milling machine operator, tool maker and grinder.

He was a life member of Jesse G. Greer VFW post 1835 in Franklin.

Lester enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, camping and gardening.

He was a talented handyman. He had a special skill to fix things and build things.

He always had projects in the works.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:30 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Saturday.

A Celebration of Life for Lester will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Lester will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies where he will receive full Military Honors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.