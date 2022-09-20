Local Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars and facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly assaulting and holding a gun to his wife’s head.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez, of Emlenton, on Sunday, September 18, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin were dispatched to the area of 4th Street and River Avenue, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, in reference to a car that was stuck near a utility pole around 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.

Upon arrival, police met with the owner of the car, a known female, who related that her husband, Steven Mendez, and some friends had just gotten back from Ohio, and Mendez decided he was going to get some beer, the complaint states.

The female and Mendez got into an argument about him driving before he took the vehicle and began driving. Mendez never made it out of the parking lot before driving off some stairs and becoming stuck, the complaint indicates.

The female told police that she then left the scene because Mendez was getting angrier and she was afraid.

According to the complaint, the female informed police she was very afraid for her safety because on or about September 11, Mendez had reportedly held a gun to her head, choked her on two separate occasions, and slapped her on the right side of her face, leaving marks.

The female also stated that Mendez had left the house that day and contacted her via FaceTime, where he proceeded to shoot the entire magazine from her handgun, which was the same gun he held to her head, the complaint notes.

The victim was able to show police two separate videos showing Mendez choking her and slapping her while in the shower, the complaint states.

While she was speaking with police, Mendez called the victim and told her she had five minutes to get home or he was going to “treat” her, which is slang for beating her up, according to the complaint.

A trooper standing nearby signaled to the victim to relate that she was home. A moment later, Mendez approached the location, emerging from behind a building, and walked into the apartment where he had already broken the front door, the complaint notes.

Troopers followed Mendez into the building. Upon entry, Mendez was coming back out of the apartment toward the exit when he turned around and ran back into the apartment. The troopers gave chase and placed Mendez under arrest.

Mendez was arraigned at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, on the following charges in front of District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

According to court documents, Mendez was deemed a flight risk, and a person who will not comply with bail conditions, and therefore, bail was denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Kirtland presiding.

