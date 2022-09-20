Man Accused of Stealing Cash, iPad from Business at Clarion Mall

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stole nearly $1,500.00 in cash and an iPad from a business at the Clarion Mall.

According to court documents, on Friday, September 16, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Ceventh Yasir Lynch-Skunda, of Pittsburgh, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

PSP Clarion were dispatched to the Keystone Novelties fireworks stand located in the Clarion Mall Parking Lot, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on July 4.

Upon arrival, police met with an employee who related she spoke with Ceventh Yasir Lynch-Skunda while he was working at the fireworks stand around 11:00 p.m. on July 3, according to the complaint.

The employee told police that she arrived at the stand around 10:15 a.m. on July 4 and discovered that Lynch-Skunda left the stand unattended, the complaint indicates.

The employee further told police that Lynch-Skunda was to be working overnight, but he left the fireworks stand, and he allegedly stole $1,492.00 in cash and a $350.00 Apple iPad, according to the complaint.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Lynch-Skunda is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

