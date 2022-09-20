Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1978, in Clarion, PA, the son of Gary Weckerly and the late Susan June “Susie” (Stewart) Weckerly.

Mike graduated from Clarion Area High School and attended Triangle Tech in Dubois where he received his Associates Degree in Electronic Engineering.

He was employed as a floor framer with Champion Modulars in Strattanville, PA.

Mike was a member of the Sligo Sportsmen Club. He enjoyed building stuff, hunting, fishing, and working on cars.

Mike loved spending time with his family, helping his friends and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

He will be best remembered for his ready laughter and love of his family.

His memory will be cherished by his father, Gary Weckerly; his loving fiancé, Gloria Best of Rimersburg; his step-daughters, Angel Toth and Raina Toth; his brother, Robert Allan Weckerly and wife, Amanda of Sligo, their children Toby and Tyler Weckerly; his sister, Kelly Suzanne Sestili and husband, Derek of Archbald, PA their children Ritchie and Kylar and his best friend Jeremy Peace.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at the Curllsville United Methodist Church at 3019 Curllsville Road, Curllsville, PA, with Rev. Steven Ketner.

Interment will be in Licking Cemetery, Curllsville, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Mike’s family please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

