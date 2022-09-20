Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born May 31, 1951, to the late Nicholas and Clara Mitchell.

He was a 1969 graduate of Valley High School in New Kensington and a member of the Saint George Orthodox Church, also in New Kensington.

Nick owned and operated Mitchell’s Mainstreet Marketplace at Carnegie Mellon University for 20 years prior to his retirement in 2016.

He was also a well-known musician as the leader of Nick Mitchell Trio, Nick Mitchell and Performer from the 70’s to 90’s.

He also owned and operated Mitchell’s Jewelry and Nicholas Pizza in Kittanning from the 70’s to 90’s.

Among his loves was his private summer home on Lake Erie for 33 years.

His greatest accomplishment of his life was his love for his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he adored.

Survivors include his daughter, Julie Graf (Scott Fowkes) of Clarion; Grandchildren: Danielle Wimer (Matt); Kelsey Ames (Josiah), and Brady Fowkes; Great grandchildren: Nelson Nicholas Wimer, Maddox Nicholas Wimer, Hayden Joel Wimer, Kali Jae Wimer and Sutton Grace Ames.

He is also survived by his sister, Tammy Mitchell, of Pittsburgh.

Nick leaves behind his love of over 25 years, Claudia Garvey Long.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Bailey, and his best friend, George Seech, formerly of Aliquippa.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, in the funeral home with Reverend Doug Henry officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leatherwood Cemetery, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Nicholas D. Mitchell to the Sunshine Project c/o the Clarion Cancer Center, One Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214 or Mrs. Claus Club of Knox, P.O. Box 271, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Nick’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

