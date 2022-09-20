 

North Clarion Junior High Girls Place Second at Bradford, Four Individuals Medal

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5166BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The North Clarion junior high girls cross country team finished second and four individual came home with medals from the Bradford Invitational over the weekend.

(Above, members of the North Clarion junior high girls cross country team are, from left: Adeline Best, Grace Carroll, Abby Hastings, Alivia Friedline, Evie Carroll, and Sarah Deitz.)

Abby Hastings placed third overall for the Wolves.

Evie Carroll was eighth, Adeline Best 10th, and Grace Carroll 12th for North Clarion.

Sarah Deitz was also 22nd in the race for the Wolves.


